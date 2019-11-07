GRITTERS will be out in force tonight to combat icy roads as the temperature drops.

Essex Highways says its lorries will be out and about across the county this evening.

The Met Office has said tonight is expected to be clear with mist and fog developing.

It is likely to be a cold and frosty night and parts of the county are expected to drop to around 3C overnight.

For further weather updates, visit: metoffice.gov.uk/weather.

You can track the gritter lorries and see the salting routes across Essex by clicking here.

Essex Highways has 57 routes which are covered by 62 machines with ploughs.

Winter officially began for Essex Highways on October 21 and the county has 2,000 miles of roads which can be treated dependent on the weather.