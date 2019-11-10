It's what we all need right now. A good dose of nostalgia and festive memories.

If you don't remember the excitement of getting your hands on the Christmas Argos catalogue, then you haven't really lived (dramatic, but true).

But, if you're old enough to remember the excitement of circling all your favourite toys in the glossy catalogue ready for your mum or dad to discover, Argos' 'Book of Dreams' is a real crowd-pleaser.

The retailer has released it's Christmas advert for 2019 with the Book of Dreams front and centre as well as publishing online copies of their entire catalogues since 1974.

And it's officially marked the start of Christmas - like the old days - for many of us.

From teasmades, retro furniture and our favourite childhood toys (Sylvanian Families anyone?), it's well worth spending a bit of time scrolling through the online versions.

Apparently the site had 1.8 million visits in the first 48 hours and has now had more than nine million views.

You can view the catalogues here

And last week, the shop's advert was seen for the first time featuring a dad picking out a drumkit from a catalogue.

His kitchen is immediately transformed, with speakers appearing and smoke to create atmosphere.

Eighties classic, Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds, plays and the dad is soon joined by his daughter.

Cubby the Curious Bear, which is tipped to be one of the most popular toys this year, then crowd surfs.

And for those of you who didn't know, the name Book of Dreams is believed to be inspired by comedian Bill Bailey.