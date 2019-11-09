The NSPCC’s annual Letter from Santa project is back for 2019.

Parents can ordered their letter now for December delivery to ensure they arrive at the right time to get little ones excited.

A suggested donation of £5 is asked for the letter with the cash going towards the charity supporting services like Childline.

Parents can choose from eight new illustrations and can have the letter personalised with their child's name, address, age, hobbies and a special message.

Sarah Laffling, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Essex, said: "For every Letter from Santa, we suggest a donation of £5, which goes a long way to helping children.

"With £8 we can cover the cost for our volunteer counsellors to answer two calls to the NSPCC’s Childline service.

"On average, a child contacts Childline every 25 seconds. It provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help.

"A £10 donation could help us answer two calls to the free NSPCC Helpline from adults worried about a child."

The deadline for ordering letters is December 16 for the UK.

You can order your letter by clicking here: letterfromsanta.nspcc.org.uk/letter-from-santa