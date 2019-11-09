Parliament has been dissolved and the candidates set to fight it out on December 12 are beginning to be revealed.
Thursday, November 14 is the deadline for candidate nominations.
After that party manifestos are likely to be launched and leaders debates will take place.
Here is who has so far declared their intention to stand in the election next month:
Colchester
Brexit Party - Jon Woods
Cons - Will Quince
Green - no candidate announced
Labour - Tina McKay
Lib Dem - Martin Goss
Ukip - no candidate announced
Clacton
Brexit Party - Matthew Patten
Cons - Giles Watling
Green - Chris Southall
Independent - Colin Bennett
Labour - to be confirmed
Lib Dem - Callum Robertson
Ukip - no candidate announced
Braintree
Brexit Party - Samuel Cowie
Cons - James Cleverly
Independent - Jo Beavis
Labour - Joshua Garfield
Lib Dem - Dominic Graham
Ukip - no candidate announced
Witham
Brexit Party - no candidate announced
Cons - Priti Patel
Green - no candidate announced
Labour - Martin Edobor
Lib Dem - Sam North
Ukip - no candidate announced
Harwich and North Essex
Brexit Party - no candidate announced
Cons - Bernard Jenkin
Green - no candidate announced
Independent - Richard Browning-Smith
Labour - Stephen Rice
Lib Dem - Mike Beckett
Ukip - no candidate announced
Maldon
Brexit Party - no candidate announced
Cons - no candidate announced
Green - Janet Dine
Labour - no candidate announced
Lib Dem - Colin Baldy
Ukip - no candidate announced
*This list will be updated as candidates are announced.