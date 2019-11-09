Parliament has been dissolved and the candidates set to fight it out on December 12 are beginning to be revealed.

Thursday, November 14 is the deadline for candidate nominations.

After that party manifestos are likely to be launched and leaders debates will take place.

Here is who has so far declared their intention to stand in the election next month:

Colchester

Brexit Party - Jon Woods

Cons - Will Quince

Green - no candidate announced

Labour - Tina McKay

Lib Dem - Martin Goss

Ukip - no candidate announced

Clacton

Brexit Party - Matthew Patten

Cons - Giles Watling

Green - Chris Southall

Independent - Colin Bennett

Labour - to be confirmed

Lib Dem - Callum Robertson

Ukip - no candidate announced

Braintree

Brexit Party - Samuel Cowie

Cons - James Cleverly

Independent - Jo Beavis

Labour - Joshua Garfield

Lib Dem - Dominic Graham

Ukip - no candidate announced

Witham

Brexit Party - no candidate announced

Cons - Priti Patel

Green - no candidate announced

Labour - Martin Edobor

Lib Dem - Sam North

Ukip - no candidate announced

Harwich and North Essex

Brexit Party - no candidate announced

Cons - Bernard Jenkin

Green - no candidate announced

Independent - Richard Browning-Smith

Labour - Stephen Rice

Lib Dem - Mike Beckett

Ukip - no candidate announced

Maldon

Brexit Party - no candidate announced

Cons - no candidate announced

Green - Janet Dine

Labour - no candidate announced

Lib Dem - Colin Baldy

Ukip - no candidate announced

*This list will be updated as candidates are announced.