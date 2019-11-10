VETERANS and residents are being invited to join services marking Remembrance Sunday.

Parades and services will take place throughout Essex tomorrow.

Colchester

A Remembrance service and wreath laying ceremony will take place at Colchester’s war memorial.

It will be held in High Street on Sunday at 10.45am.

A total of 135 soldiers will be on parade and a two minute silence will be held at 11am.

Following the ceremony, the British Army Band Colchester will lead serving soldiers, veterans and youth organisations through the town centre, to be received by the mayor at a reception in Moot Hall.

Tiptree

The parade will start from The Centre at approximately 2.35pm after the 2.35pm bus has passed along Church Road.

The ceremony at the War Memorial will run from 2.45pm to 3.05pm approximately, and then the parade will walk along Chapel Road for a service at the URC Church at 3.15pm. All members of the public are invited to attend both events.

Wivenhoe

Wivenhoe Town Council, Churches Together and The Royal British Legion are holding a service of remembrance at St Mary the Virgin Church, Wivenhoe on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Town War Memorial.

Clacton

The annual parade in Clacton will begin from the Town Hall at 10.25am led by the Colchester Scout Band.

Dignitaries will take a salute before the procession goes through the Town Square and down to the seafront.

Manningtree

The Parade of Standards will start at 10.45am from South Street, Manningtree High street down to the Manningtree War Memorial on Sunday, November 10.

There, the official service will begin at 11am.

People are asked to dress formally and wear medals, while ex-servicemen and women may wear their unit headdress.

Harwich

In historic Harwich, poppy wreaths will be laid out at 10am at the Merchant Navy Memorial in Harwich Quay, from where a minibus will take people to Minesweepers Memorial, in Fronks Road, as well as at the Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Catholic Church, in Fronks Road.

Activities at the Dovercourt Cross, Main Road will start at 11am.

The Remembrance Day civic service will start at 3pm at St Nicholas Church, in Church Street, Harwich.

Braintree

Braintree and Bocking Royal British Legion will be holding a service at 2pm on Sunday in Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens.

Every year hundreds of people come to pay their respects at the service, which is followed by a march through the town to St Michael’s Church for a closing service.

This year the Essex County Council chairman, John Jowers, will be in attendance to lay a wreath.

A service will also take place at 10am at St Nicolas’ Church followed by a second service at Howbridge School at 10.30am.

Witham

The Witham remembrance service will include the traditional parade followed by a service at the War Memorial The parade leaves The Avenue around 2.40pm and the service starts at 3pm.

The route goes from The Avenue, up to Collingwood Road, round to Newland Street and up to the memorial.

Town councillors will be present and will pay their respects during the wreath laying service.

The Witham Community Hub is open from 11am until 5pm for free refreshments for those who are attending.

Maldon

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the war memorial in Maldon High Street at 10.30am on Sunday.

Wing Commander Glen Mayes, Parade Marshal, will be gathering veterans, cadets, members of the emergency services, volunteers and school children in front of the memorial at 10.15am.

Burnham

Burnham’s annual war memorial service and call to worship will be held at the town’s war memorial at 10.50am.

Heybridge

Heybridge Parish Council will be hosting another parade which will begin at Plantation Hall at 10.40am on Sunday.

The parade will end up at Heybridge Cemetery, where there will be a service and laying of the wreaths.

The group will then be parading back to Plantation Hall where refreshments will be served.

Stow Maries Aerodrome

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome will hold its annual service and wreath laying ceremony at 2pm.

The site in Hackmans Lane, Purleigh, will be open from 11am and dignitaries and cadets will take part in a parade.

Weather permitting, a poppy drop will also take place.

Little Totham

Little Totham will be holding its first remembrance service at the Tommy War Memorial on the common at 10.45am.

The village unveiled the war memorial in June which consists of three steel Tommy statues.