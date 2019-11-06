POLICE were called to a fireworks display at a pub in Clacton following reports that a firework landed near a crowd.

Officers were called to the Brace of Pistols, in St John's Road, on Tuesday shortly after 7.25pm.

Insp Darren Deex, from the Tendring Community Policing Team, said no one was hurt and the accident has been deemed to be an accident.

He added: "Essex Police were contacted by a member of the public reporting an incident at a fireworks display at the Brace of Pistols.

"Officers arrived at 7.47pm and spoke to both the informant and staff at the pub.

"No persons were reported as being injured and the members of staff running the display were spoken with, none of who were intoxicated.

"No offences were identified or disclosed.

"The incident was deemed to be an accident and the management of the pub have been advised to record this as a near miss incident in their H&S records, as would be standard policy.

"The display ended following our attendance and no other reports were received regarding this incident."

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that it was not called to the scene.

The Brace of Pistols declined to comment.