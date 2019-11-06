A MAN in his 20s was punched during a serious assault outside a restaurant in Clacton town centre.

Police were called to the Buffalo restaurant and takeaway, in Station Road, on Saturday, October 26, at about 2am.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: “The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was approached by a man outside the restaurant.

“He was punched to the face and suffered serious injuries.

“We believe that there may have been witnesses to this assault and we would be keen to speak with them.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was not called to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/171291/19.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.