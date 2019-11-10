Brave singletons looking for love are being invited to apply for a TV series.

Married at First Sight is returning to Channel 4 and the unique matchmaking show is looking for people to take part.

The biggest catch is you must be prepared to marry a stranger.

The series sees a panel of matchmaking experts help singletons to find The One.

Participants will then meet their future husband or wife at the altar.

All applicants must be aged over 18 and feel ready for marriage.

Due to a high number of applicants, the show's producers cannot guarantee that they will get back to everyone.

To apply send your name, phone number, age and location to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk

Applications close on January 13, 2020.