A COMPANY is urging customers to be aware of bogus callers.

Anglian Water is telling its customers to take extra care this winter to make sure they are protected from fake calls.

The company has issued the advice to help keep customers safe during the dark winter evenings.

The number of reported cases of criminal activity rises during winter evenings with many cases of distraction burglaries caused by fake callers.

Nicola Harvey, from Anglian Water, said: “Unfortunately, this time of year we hear of a lot more cases of people targeting vulnerable or elderly customers.

"All too often bogus callers will claim to be from the water board even though this organisation hasn’t existed for over 40 years."

Employees at Anglian Water all carry identification cards.

Customers in any doubt shout phone 03457145145.