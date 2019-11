SHOPPERS have been urged to return even more products in a huge recall of houmous.

As reported, Zorba Delicacies have already recalled 17 different types of houmous product over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The company says the recall is a "precautionary measure".

People who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them and should instead return them to the store where they were purchased from, where they will be offered a full refund.

Here is the current full list of impacted products:

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 3 November 2019

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 3 November 2019

Morrisons The Best Pesto and Parmesan Houmous

Pack size: 150g

Use by: 4 November 2019

Spar Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Houmous Selection

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 6 November 2019

On the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous (Sainsbury’s Food to go range)

Pack size: 250g

Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019

On the go Carrots & Houmous (Sainsburys Food to go range)

Pack size: 130g

Use by: 30 October 2019

Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle (sold in different supermarkets)

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019, 2 November 2019, 3 November 2019, 4 November 2019

Asda Beetroot Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 3 November 2019, 7 November 2019

Asda Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 31 October

Asda Extra Special Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019

Asda Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (plain)

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 4 November 2019

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (flavoured)

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 4 November 2019

Asda Carrot Sticks & Houmous

Pack size: 125g

Use by: 28 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019

Morrisons Avocado Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 4 November 2019

This week, the recall has been extended to include additional brands and flavours. This update also contains amendments to some product names.

ALDI The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack

Pack size: 80g (3x60g)

Use by 3 November to 10 November 2019

ALDI The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by 2 November to 10 November 2019

Booker DTC Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 16 November 2019

Booker Discover the Choice Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 13 November 2019

Booker Discover the Choice Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 14 November 2019

Booker Discover the Choice Lemon & Coriander Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 16 November 2019

ASDA Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Extra Special Virgin Olive Oil Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Beetroot Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Houmous

Pack size: 310g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA 30% Less Fat Houmous Stacker [Plain flavour]

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ALDI Plain Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 13 November 2019

ASDA 30% Less Fat Houmous Stacker [Mixed flavour]

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Caramelised Onion Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA 30% Less Fat Red Pepper & Chilli Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Jalapeno Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Sweet Chilli Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ASDA Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 16 November 2019

ASDA Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 310g

Use by 28 October to 16 November 2019

ASDA Moroccan Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 16 November 2019

ASDA Carrot Sticks & Houmous

Pack size: 125g

Use by 28 October to 9 November 2019

ALDI Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 13 November 2019

Asda Organic Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 28 October to 16 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size 170g

Use by 3 November to 17 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Caramelised Onion Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 3 November to 17 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Moroccan Style Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 3 November to 17 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Classic Houmous

Pack size 200g

Use by: 3 November to 17 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 17 November 2019

LIDL Deluxe Red Pepper Houmous topped with Harissa

Pack size: 170g

Use by 1 November 2019 to 15 November 2019

LIDL Deluxe Houmous topped with Pesto and Parmesan

Pack size: 170g

Use by 1 November 2019 to 15 November 2019

LIDL Deluxe Houmous topped with Feta & Caramelised Onion

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 15 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Reduced Fat Houmous Selection

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by 4 November to 16 November 2019

ALDI Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 13 November 2019

LIDL Meadow Fresh Classic Houmous Selection

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by 31 October 2019 to 16 November 2019

LIDL Deluxe Caramelised Onion topped Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 3 November to 15 November 2019

Morrisons Avocado Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons The Best Pesto & Parmesan Houmous Range

Pack size: 150g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Lemon & Coriander Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Houmous

Pack size: 300g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Jalapeno Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Reduced Fat Roast Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

ALDI Moroccan Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 13 November 2019

Morrisons Caramelised Onion Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Moroccan Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Sweet Chilli Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Plain Stacker Plain Std Houmous

Pack size: 210g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Plain Stacker Plain Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 210g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Sundried Tomato Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons The Best Sunblush Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 150g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Morrisons Tomato and Basil Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November 2019, 4 November 2019, 7 November 2019

Nando’s Houmous with PERi-PERi drizzle

Pack size: 170g

Use by 29 October to 5 November 2019

ALDI Caramelised Onion Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 13 November 2019

SPAR Full Fat Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 15 November 2019

SPAR Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 17 November 2019

SPAR Moroccan Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 2 November to 15 November 2019

Safeway Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 7 November 2019

Sainsbury’s on the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous

Pack size: 250g

Use by 29 October to 1 November 2019

Sainsbury’s on the go Carrots & Houmous

Pack size: 130g

Use by 28 October to 30 October 2019

J Sainsburys Nuts and grains (F2G)

Pack size: 4x290g

Use by 29 October to 5 November 2019

J Sainsburys Carrot and Houmous (F2G)

Pack size: 6x130g

Use by 28 October to 30 October 2019

J Sainsburys Sweet Potatoes Falafel (F2G)

Pack size: 4x260g

Use by 29 October 2019 to 1 November 2019

Iceland Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size:200g

Use by 2 November to 13 November 2019

ALDI Sweet Chilli Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 3 November to 14 November 2019

Iceland Sweet Chilli Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 13 November 2019

Iceland Red Fat Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 13 November 2019

Iceland Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by 2 November to 13 November 2019

John Lewis Carrot & Houmous Dip Pot

Pack size: 85g

Use by 30 October to 1 November 2019

The Real Deli Plain Houmous

Pack size: 1kg

Use by 2 November to 15 November 2019

The Real Deli Plain Reduced Fat Houmous

Pack size: 1kg

Use by 2 November to 14 November 2019

The Real Deli Reduced Fat Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 1kg

Use by 3 November to 10 November 2019

Zorba Classic Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by 6 November to 16 November 2019

Zorba Reduced Fat Houmous 170g

Pack size: 170g

Use by 6 November to 15 November 2019

Zorba Red Pepper Houmous 170g

Pack size: 170g

Use by 6 November to 15 November 2019

ALDI Basil Houmous topped with Pesto and Parmesan

Pack size: 170g

Use by 3 November to 9 November 2019

Zorba Houmous Stacker

Pack size: 180g

Use by 6 November to 15 November 2019

Zorba Reduced Fat Houmous Stacker

Pack size: 180g

Use by 2 November to 15 November 2019

ALDI Moroccan Houmous topped with Harissa Chickpeas

Pack size: 170g

Use by 3 November to 9 November 2019

No other Zorba Delicacies Limited products are known to be affected.