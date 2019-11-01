A YELLOW weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Essex tomorrow.

The Met Office says people should expect "a spell of strong winds" which may cause disruption.

The warning is in place from 4am to 4pm on Saturday.

It is also expected to be a rainy day for most across the county.

The warning said to expect: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."