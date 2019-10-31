FIREFIGHTERS have hit out at inconsiderate motorists after bad parking delayed crews from reaching a blaze in St Osyth.

Two crews from Clacton were called to an industrial fire in Seaview Road, Seawick, shortly after 2.05pm on Thursday, October 31.

They were called to reports of a fire in a roof void of a commercial premises.

On arrival, firefighters immediately began to cut away parts of the roof, which measured approximately 90 metres by 40 metres, to allow them to reach the seat of the fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by 3.09pm, before using thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no further hotspots within the premises.

But Jim Bowyer, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, said access to the scene had been blocked and he urged drivers to be more considerate when parking.

He said: "It is always incredibly frustrating when we can't respond to fires as quickly as we should because our path is blocked by a badly parked vehicle.

"This narrow road was made even tighter after a heavy goods vehicle was parked inconsiderately.

"I would urge all drivers to stop and think when parking their cars: could a fire engine easily get through? If the answer is 'no', then you should park somewhere else.

"Fortunately in this particular incident, the fire had not spread as much as it easily could have and our crews restricted the damage."

The fire was caused accidentally during construction work.