A FOUNDATION set up in memory of a music fan who tragically died during a terror attack in France is gearing up for its fourth charity concert.

Nick Alexander, from Weeley, a former student at Colchester Royal Grammar School, was killed in 2015 during a terrorist siege at the Bataclan venue in Paris while working for rock band the Eagles of Death Metal.

Following an overwhelming response from the music community, Nick’s sister Zoe decided to create the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust which helps fund equipment and instruments for community groups.

Since its formation, the registered charity has hosted a fundraising show, entitled A Peaceful Noise, every year and acts as a tribute to both Nick and the other 88 gig-goers who also lost their lives.

The first acts to grace this year’s line-up - which has previously featured established artists such as Josh Homme, Gaz Coombes and Frank Turner - have now been announced.

Taking place at the legendary ULU Live venue in London on November 29, the rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza will include performances from punk trio The Blinders and the energetic Kid Kapichi.

Zoe said: “It’s so exciting to embark on our fourth A Peaceful Noise, it’s always such an incredible night.

“The gig will always have what happened at the Bataclan at its heart, but it’s about looking forward as well and we’re thrilled to have some of the hottest names in new music join us for this year’s show.”

To date, the charity’s previous three shows have generated more than £80,000 and assisted in funding several important music projects across the country.

A percentage of proceeds from the concerts are also donated to the Sweet Stuff Foundation, which provides financial assistance to musicians and crew members facing hardship through illness and disability.

In addition to the staggering financial contributions, the shows have also provided gig-goers who suffer from stigmatised issues with a safe space to enjoy live music.

Early bird tickets for A Peaceful Noise cost £20 and are available from gigsandtours.com/tour/a-peaceful-noise.

To find out more about the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust visit thenickalexandermemorialtrust.com.