This is due to a partnership between the pub chain, Lucky Saint and Drinkaware for the Christmas period.

Hospitality businesses are often very busy during this time of year, with some people being mindful about how to approach their drinking.

Some go for alcohol-free options or do something called 'zebra-striping' which is the practice of alternating between alcohol-free and alcoholic drinks within a single visit to a pub.

A free bottle of Lucky Saint is available in some Greene King pubs in December (Image: Lucky Saint/Greene King)

With drinking habits evolving, Lucky Saint has teamed up with Greene King to offer a free bottle of its alcohol-free beer in selected pubs, which can be found on the website here.

In order to redeem this, all people need to do is enter their email address at the website here from Sunday, December 1.

They'll then be emailed the voucher which can be used in qualifying Greene King pubs at any point in December.

Luke Boase, Founder of Lucky Saint, said: “The pub is often at the heart of Christmas festivities, and so for many it can end up being an incredibly busy time of year.

"Whether you are zebra striping or choosing to drink alcohol-free for specific nights of the month, we know people are planning how they approach December and are seeking a more inclusive range of drinks.



"We’re thrilled that Greene King are supporting us to gift free Lucky Saint during the month in their pubs, and help people make conscious choices about what they drink this Christmas.”

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: "As a leading pub company, we have an important role to play in offering products that allow our guests to join in the festivities however they wish to. It’s great to partner with Lucky Saint and offer our guests a free drink this December and we look forward to welcoming them into our pubs.”