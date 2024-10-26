Have you ever seen any unfamiliar road markings that have tripped you up? Well you wouldn't be alone in the UK.
There are plenty of uncommon road markings to be found within the nations that could lead to fines, license points or even accidents if they are not navigated correctly.
For example, failing to comply with any white line road marking rule (section 36 of the Road Traffic Act 1988) can land motorists with a £1,000 fine and three points on their license.
To help motorists out road surfacing experts at Instarmac have compiled some of the most misunderstood road markings in the UK.
Whether you’re a Sunday driver or a convoy veteran, test your knowledge before you next get behind the wheel.
Misunderstood road markings quiz
Question 1
Question 2
Question 3
Question 4
Question 5
Question 6
Recommended reading:
- Drivers could face £5,000 fine for this immature act while driving
- Parents could face over £16k in fines by not following these 5 driving laws
- Can you be fined for stopping in a yellow box? Rules and regulations to follow
Discussing unusual road markings: Richard Moss, Head of Civils at Instarmac, said: “It never hurts to brush up on your driving knowledge, especially if you are going on a staycation or road trip.
"Some of these markings are almost exclusive to big cities or country roads, so it’s not a surprise that those of us from towns scratch our heads every once in a while!”
How did you get on in the quiz? Let us know in the comments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here