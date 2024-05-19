The TV star, best known for appearing in ITV's Judge Rinder, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

Sharing pictures of his Grandma Frances, Rinder wrote: "My beloved Grandma Frances passed away yesterday at 96.

"She adored me, her grandchildren & great-grandchildren with FIERCE love.

"What a limitless gift it is to have had her in my life. Hold those who love you truly & unconditionally close."

The Good Morning Britain presenter ended the sweet caption with: "And thank you @jewish_care."

Rob Rinder shares heartbreaking news with fans

Friends and followers of Rinder were quick to share their condolences as former host of This Morning, Ruth Langsford said: "So sorry for your loss Rob. How wonderful to have had her, and all that love ,in your life for so long. Sending love and condolences to you and your family."

Presnter Vanessa Feltz shared: "Oh Rob I am so sorry to hear your sad news. I wish you and your family a long life and send you my deepest condolences dear friend."

Strictly star Angela Scanlon added: "Sending you so much love xx."

Fans of Rinder also took to Instagram to share their love with the ITV star, as one follower wrote: "Sorry for your loss. Some memories may ache for a while but in time they return to being happy. No one can take away what you had. She continued to live in you, your heart and mind."

While another added: "What a sad post-Rob. I too was lucky to have my Nana with me until she died at 99 years old, so always considered myself lucky to have created so many memories with her.

"Focus on your wonderful memories. Sending condolences and my love to you and your family at this very sad time."