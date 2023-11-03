The BBC Sort Your Life Out star will return to the show next week despite big money offers from others in the media.

Insiders recently revealed that Stacey has been tempted by some of the opportunities coming to her but that she will stick with Loose Women after temporarily leaving the show for maternity leave.

According to The Sun, Stacey Solomon is set to return to the show on Wednesday after continuing work on Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey Solomon 'busier than ever' as she returns to Loose Women next week

The source told the newspaper: “Stacey is juggling work offers and is busier than ever but told her team to prioritise her return to Loose Women.

“For her the show feels like home and she loves all the cast, so is gagging to be back in the fold.

“She’s a huge part of the show’s future so everyone is so excited to welcome her back.”

This comes after Loose Women was shaken up after the departure of Carol McGiffin earlier this year.

The new faces to join the panel have included the likes of ITV Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Stacey first appeared on Loose Women all the way back in 2016 and has since had her fair share of screen time.

She has previously taken a number of breaks over her time on the show such as in 2021 when she welcomed her daughter Rose and in 2022 before her wedding.

Since her most recent pregnancy, Stacey is back filming the hit BBC show Sort Your Life Out and reportedly has other projects in the works.

Speaking at the start of the year about Loose Women, she told Lorraine: "When I was on X Factor 14 years ago... I never even thought I'd be on a show like this, never mind have opportunities like Sort Your Life Out and Loose Women.

"So every time I get to do something like that I'm genuinely like 'thank goodness, this is amazing!' You've just got to keep enjoying it because you never know when it'll be gone and when those things aren't going to be there."