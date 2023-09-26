Nick Knowles and DIY SOS team will not only be joined by volunteers but also some of Albert Square’s famous faces.

The soap stars will join in with the project in Harlow, Essex.

A new building for Butterfly Effect Well-Being will be built, enabling the project to offer its services to more people in need of help with issues including social isolation and self-harm.

Nick Knowles will be joined by EastEnders stars for this build (Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Currently, Butterfly Effect Well-Being is operating out of a portacabin and is in desperate need of help from the DIY SOS team.

The community interest company runs a range of groups, including a men’s meet-up, a singing group and ‘Chill and Chat’ teen sessions.

It also hosts cooking and crafts workshops and holistic therapy classes.

Butterfly Effect Well-Being was founded by Angela Hannibal after she lost her mum to suicide.

Her mum had struggled for years with poor mental health and after she died, Angela decided to quit her career as a pharmacist to try to help people like her.

The local council has gifted an empty building for the project but it’s in a state of disrepair and needs extensive internal and external works to make it fit for purpose.

DIY SOS appeals for volunteers

Nick and the DIY SOS team are now appealing for local volunteers to join the EastEnders stars and help turn the building into a warm and welcoming hub where anyone in the community can go for help, support and company when they most need it.

DIY SOS relies on the generosity of trade volunteers and company donations.

It is appealing for tradespeople including electricians, plumbers, carpenters, plasterers and decorators to offer support with the transformation in October.

There will be a Trades Day held in Harlow on Tuesday October 3, 2023 and those interested in volunteering as a professional trade or donating product to this charitable build must email diysosharlow@bbc.co.uk before Trades Day to arrange an appointment to meet with the team.

The build will take place from Wednesday October 25 to Tuesday October 31, 2023.

Nick Knowles says: “This is a special project that does so much to help the community in Harlow and I can’t wait to get stuck in with our EastEnders friends and see this amazing build come together. As always, we wouldn’t be able to deliver such important projects without the generosity of our brilliant volunteers, so if you have a trade or can help us with materials then get in touch!”

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, says: “This is a fantastic collaboration between EastEnders and DIY SOS which will transform a truly deserving project. We are so looking forward to seeing the build come together for Butterfly Effect Well-Being and helping Angela and her team provide support to even more people.”

The programme will be broadcast later this year and the EastEnders stars who are helping with the build will be announced beforehand.