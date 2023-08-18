The Countdown co-presenter has said she “won’t be able to support” the Premier League sports team if footballer Mason Greenwood remains at the club.

The 21-year-old player was suspended on January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

It comes as Manchester United released a statement on Wednesday (August 16) which said it is “in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.”

Another really good post below with an article explaining the complexities of why people stay in abusive relationships. https://t.co/ZliE45sNvi pic.twitter.com/SaJZgicdKn — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 17, 2023

Why Countdown star Rachel Riley 'won't' support Man Utd if Mason Greenwood returns

Rachel, 37, joined the Channel 4 game show in 2009 and has now posted on the social media platform X (formally known as Twitter), to reveal her opinion on the situation.

The mum-of-two and Strictly Come Dancing star said: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.

“As an example, when it comes to VAWG (Violence Against Women And Girls), less than 1% of rapes reported to police lead to conviction.

“We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem.”

She added: “It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet and send a message to perpetrators everywhere that you can continue to act as you wish with no consequences.

“I really hope they do the right thing.”

I’m with Em, I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.



As an example, when it comes to VAWG, less than 1% of rapes reported to police lead to conviction.



We’ve all seen and heard enough.



Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem. https://t.co/0tCPVooXdt — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 17, 2023

The full Manchester United club statement reads: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.”