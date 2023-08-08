Maddy Smedley is set to take on a big role in the popular soap.

She gained attention for he suspicions, bold theories and her determination to catch the deadly traitors on the BBC show.

Previously, Smedley has starred as a background character on fellow BBC soap EastEnders, but now she's landed a massive role on Hollyoaks.

The Traitors star Maddy Smedly joins Hollyoaks

Smedly is set to take on the role of Faye Fuller, a talent agent with big tricks up her sleeve.

Pixie Lott has been taking parenting advice from Jessie J

The Channel 4 show will see Fuller stir up some trouble with the residents of Hollyoaks as her judgmental behaviour takes some locals by surprise.

Working with Rayne, played by Jemma Donovan, Fuller helps Rayne grow her followers as she sets her eyes on reality show Love Cave.

Discussing her role on Hollyoaks, Smedly said: "I’ve had a blast filming, everyone at Hollyoaks has been so kind and accommodated me and bump so well. Faye Fuller is trashy, sassy and a bit cutthroat. I used to watch Hollyoaks and chat about it before school on the radiators. I'm chuffed now to be a part of it."

Smedly missed out on her shot at being in the final of The Traitors when fellow constants thought she might be taking Faithfuls out.

Now the actress will make her first appearance on Hollyoaks on Friday, August 18 on E4 and Monday, August 21 on Channel 4.