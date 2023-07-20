The restaurateur, TV chef and author was speaking on the News Agents podcast with hosts Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis.

Among the topics discussed was Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who Oliver said ‘had to earn his vote’ and called on him to adopt his free school meals plan for the most vulnerable children.

Additionally, he brought up that he plans to reopen his restaurant chain in October and his work campaigning to improve the quality of food in schools.

Jamie Oliver said the two years of campaigning was quite 'miserable' (Image: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

Jamie Oliver discusses backlash of turkey twizzler campaign

Back in 2005 Oliver initiated a campaign originally called "Feed Me Better" to move British schoolchildren towards eating healthy foods, with turkey twizzlers a main target.

They had a relatively low percentage of actual turkey meat in them, as well as high fat and sugar content, so were barred from school dinners.

The campaign did see some backlash, with some saying it was unnecessary interference.

Discussing the backlash he received Oliver said: "Part of it is because I'm from Essex, and whether colour or race or religion, there's always prejudice, right. So, the fact I was me, was part of that.

"But also, everyone said, 'You took away my turkey twizzlers.' Just to be technically clear, I didn't, I created the standards that took a product that was in the sort of low 20%s of meat content, of which 16% was allowed to be fat, and made a minimum of 65% for all patty products and meat products in every school in Britain 190 days a year."

'I knew it was the most worthwhile thing I ever did'





Asked how he felt about the legacy of his campaign Oliver said: "This is the interesting thing about campaigning [it] ain't easy. It ain't nice. It ain't enjoyable.

"Like the two most important years of my life were in Greenwich. I hated every single day. It was miserable. It was dark. But I knew it was the most worthwhile thing I ever did, and still is to this day.

"So, I'm not trying to get the violin out on campaigning, it's bumpy... I work for the public. That's the way I look at it.

"When you're an author, like they pay the bills. So, I feel obliged to talk about the things that need to be talked about. And ironically, I can get a backlash, making something purer and better, not worse."