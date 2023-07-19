Restrictions on certain items in hand luggage can be very stringent, particularly when it comes to liquids.

Small lighters can be taken through security as hand luggage, but does this apply to e-cigarettes also?

Here's all you need to know on if you are allowed to take vapes onto TUI flights.

Vapes must be carried in hand luggage rather than hold luggage on TUI flights (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images)

Are vapes allowed on TUI flights?





People on TUI flights are allowed to take vapes with them in their hand luggage, provided they do not use them.

On the TUI website, it says: "You are not allowed to use electronic cigarettes on the plane - this includes charging.

"They can be carried on as hand luggage only. You cannot carry e-cigarettes within your hold luggage."

How many vapes can you take on a flight?





Different airlines have different rules for how many vapes you can have in your hand luggage.

Some vapes require batteries and the rules on how many batteries you can bring on board may vary.

On TUI's website, it does not actually mention a specific number that's allowed in hand luggage.

Meanwhile, airlines such as Emirates, Jet2, and Ryanair, will allow you to take up to 20 batteries in your carry-on.

However, British Airways only permits passengers to take 15 batteries in their hand luggage and EasyJet only allows two.