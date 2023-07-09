McCann shared a video of the newborn in a joint Instagram post with her fiancé, Lorri Haines, today (July 9), celebrating the arrival of the couple's first child together.

Sharing the post, the caption reads: “It’s a girl! 06.07.23”

At a similar time last year, McCann announced her engagement to the property developer.

Ferne shares a four-year-old daughter, Sunday, with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the attack.

Ferne McCann announces arrival of baby girl

The comment section on the post was full of congratulatory messages for the couple.

Gemma Atkinson said: “Oh how lovely congratulations!”

With a range of emojis, including hearts, boxer Shannon Courtenay said: “Won’t reveal her name but I can’t wait to meet her

“SOO beautiful”

Also with heart emojis, TOWIE’s Mario Falcone said: “Massive congratulations to you all

“a little friend for Cali”