The hugely popular Channel 4 show, which follows the young family from Essex as they restore a run-down French Chateau, was cancelled after a falling out.

Channel 4 and production company Two Rivers cut off ties with the pair after an internal investigation.

An insider said that the relationship between the couple and producers had been "deteriorating" and that "for various reasons" this had all come to a head.

Channel 4 said of the axe: "Following a review, we have decided not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

Soon after, it was revealed that the couple were looking to 'wind down' their castle business after they applied for a 'voluntary strike off' from the register at Company House.

Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge speak out after a 'humbling couple of days'





Taking to Instagram to update fans about the last couple of days, the Escape To The Chateau stars said: "A huge hello to you on this Wonderful Wednesday!

"It's been a humbling couple of days here for us and our team. 1,000 Chateau hugs…1,000 cakes, lots of bubbly in teacups, plenty of smiles, and two wedding proposals took place at our biggest event ever.

"From invite to execution, it took 15 months, but our postponed Meet & Greet from last year's theatre tour finally took place."

The post then went on to prompt fans to get hold of tickets for a new tour of the castle while they were still able to do so.

Fans took to the comments in the post to praise the experience with one user writing: "Such an amazing experience for your fans Dick & Angel. To open up your home to so many & be so welcoming."

Another added: "My husband and I attended yesterday. It was a fantastic day. Angel, Dick and the whole team went above and beyond to make it a wonderful experience."