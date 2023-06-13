It comes after the stars of the show and husband and wife team Dick and Angel Strawbridge were accused of bullying production staff.

Following a review of the pair, production company Two Rivers Media, who produce the programme, will no longer work with the TV stars.

As Channel 4 told the Metro newspaper: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge explicit rant leaked

Now, Angel's rant aimed at a producer on Escape to the Chateau has been leaked, reports The Mirror.

Angel Strawbridge: "It’s not anyone’s fault, but I was up here for 15 minutes waiting and I wanted to know where you both were."

Producer: "The thing is, we’re all going to get really stressed, and this next week is not–"

Angel Strawbridge: "My husband speaks to everyone when he’s grumpy like a piece of s***."

Producer: "And I don’t like that either."

Angel Strawbridge: "No, I know, but when people are stressed, which, let me tell you, shall we start by f***ing that I went onto your Instagram and have had some f***ing... and saw some of the pictures that you’ve put up. Well, let me tell you that there are some on there that are so f***ing dark that if you can’t see that as an artist...

"What about the one with the chef with the big moustache and the big shoulders? Who is that inspired by when you’re f***ing working at the chateau? Just tell me that and then you can f***ing leave! And this is me f***ing angry because I think you’re a f***ed up little c***, actually.

"Now this is me angry! I just wanted to know where you both were, OK? Now, do not work in this chateau and then post dark, weird pictures that I find quite insulting. And do not smirk. You know what? You can just f*** off."

Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge break silence after show axed

After revelations that Channel 4 and Two Rivers Media would not be working with them in future on the show, the couple released a statement on Instagram.

Sharing: "Thank you for inviting us into your living rooms. You have watched our children grow up and shared our adventures. It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude ‘Escape to the Chateau’, but we have loved every moment and, despite the many challenges, we refused to give up on our dream, and in doing so have filled the chateau with love and laughter, and, most importantly, have created the most wonderful home for our family.

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

"The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support. Dick & Angel Xxx."

Escape to the Chateau: DIY started in 2018. The couple also starred in Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend, a show seeing the pair help families across the UK tackle their DIY dilemmas which first aired in 2020.