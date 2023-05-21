The Saturday afternoon show hosted from 3pm until 6pm has gained Clark a loyal audience but now the 34-year-old has shared some news with listeners.

As Clark shared on his latest show on Saturday, May 20, he would be taking some time away from the show,

Sharing: “This is where I should say ladies I won't be catching up with you next week.

"Because I am off to do some other bits and bobs so I'm not going to be here for a fair few weeks.”

Adding: “I just want to say whoever is looking after this seat for a fair few weeks can you please make sure you look after Couch Potatoes."

Rylan Clark to take a break from BBC Radio 2 show

Clark’s news came just hours after it was announced that Phillip Scholfield would be stepping down from his role as host of ITV’s This Morning leading many to question if Clark will replace Scholfield.

The former It Takes Two presenter has previously hosted This Morning making him fully prepared to step into the shoes of Scholfield and being topped as bookies favourite.

However, Clark has kept tight-lipped on the reason behind his break but that hasn’t stopped fans asking him what his new projects are.

One Twitter user shared: "Rylan I hope you're taking the job at This Morning think you’ll be a much better fit than Phillip was.”