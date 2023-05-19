Reports state that the relationship between the couple and producers had broken down with them clashing.

The source said: "There has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head.

"Producers turn them into this perfect, brilliant, funny couple. They’re that on camera, but that’s about it."

Channel 4 recently confirmed the split in a statement: "Following a review, we have decided not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

Two Rivers added: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge break social media silence after being axed by Channel 4

In a post on Instagram, the Escape To The Chateau couple shared a video of their children playing with forget-me-nots on the grounds of the French Chateau.

The caption accompanying the video read: "Last weekend we went for a Spring walk around the grounds…it’s nature at its best, and there was something for everyone to be excited about! Simple and beautiful.

"To celebrate this, we’ve got up to 15% off all of our Spring Home favourites until the 30th May that are ideal for making the most of the season.

"Head to the link in our bio to shop the collection, or visit “Filmed by the Strawbridges” to watch our walk around the Chateau’s grounds.

"Have a Wonderful Wednesday! Love, Dick and Angel XXX."

Escape To The Chateau first aired all the way back in 2016 and followed the couple as they traded in their two-bed flat in Essex for a dilapidated French chateau.