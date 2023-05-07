Millions of people from Ukraine have had to evacuate over the last year as Russian President Vladimir Putin began an invasion.

Households in the UK have been encouraged to share their homes with Ukrainian refugees to help them.

TV chef Jamie Oliver reveals he took in two Ukrainian families

When appearing as a guest judge on Australia’s MasterChef, Jamie said that he was still living with two Ukrainian families, The Metro reports.

Both he and his wife Jools have been living with the families for seven months, Jamie told the other judges on the panel.

Jamie was eating a Russian and Ukrainian dish called borscht and pampushka, made by contesant Larissa when he spoke about his “little secret.”

He explained: “With things going on in the world at the moment, it’s kind of profound you’re here this year with both a Russian and Ukrainian dish.

“Can I give you a little secret that no one really knows?

“I have had two Ukrainian families living with me for the, like, the last seven months.

“We have done fundraisers with top chefs from Ukraine, so I have had my fair share of borscht.”

Jamie complimented the dish, saying: “This is absolutely fabulous.”

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools renew wedding vows in the Maldives

Jamie and his wife Jools, a former model, recently renewed their wedding vows in a “special, funny and romantic ceremony” in the Maldives.

The couple who have been together for 23 years married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and now have five children.

Jamie shared the news on Instagram where he posted pictures from the beach ceremony and wrote: “Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again !

“Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!

“A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie xxxxxxxxx”