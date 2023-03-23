The What I go to School for and Air Hostess singers will be heading out on a 15-show tour with special guests Hanson and even releasing a new album.

It comes after Matt Willis, 39, Charlie Simpson, 37, and James Bourne, 39, teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post earlier in the week.

The group sent fans wild after they shared a social media video featuring a HS cassette tape being inserted into a retro TV unit.

Busted is back! Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hansonmusic go on sale 31st March. Head to https://t.co/ECzYnYLbV1 for early access pre-sale. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can't wait to see you. #Busted20 pic.twitter.com/bQQ2rJ9kvV — Busted (@Busted) March 23, 2023

The clip showed some static before the band's logo appeared on the screen.

The Year 3000 singers will perform across the UK in September with dates in Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds and more.

Busted is also set to release an album featuring new versions of their most popular songs which is set to star other 2000s bands All Time Low and McFly.

Busted 2023 reunion tour dates

Here is when Busted will be touring the UK in September:

September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions

September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena

September 5 – Swansea, Arena

September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC

September 7 – Brighton, Centre

September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

September 10 – London, The O2

September 12 – Bridlington, Spa

September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

How to get Busted Reunion tour tickets

You won't have long to wait if you're hoping to secure Busted tickets (and a nostalgia trip) either.

Tickets are going on sale at 9 am on March 31 via the Ticketmaster website.

Fans can also sign up to Busted’s mailing list to receive access to a pre-sale from 9 am on March 29.