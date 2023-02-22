The airline received one star out of five in several categories including boarding experience, cabin environment and seat comfort.

No more than two stars were awarded in any of the remaining categories, including value for money and cleanliness.

Additionally, its overall customer score of 48% was lower than Ryanair (52%), Eurowings (53%) and British Airways (56%).

Meanwhile, Jet2.com had the highest score (80%) in the Which? research, ahead of Turkish Airlines (78%).

Wizz Air received poor scores in all categories of the survey (Image: PA)

Wizz Air operates short-haul flights from eight UK airports including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.

What did Wizz Air say in response to this?





A Wizz Air spokesman said: “At Wizz Air, we do everything possible to ensure that passengers reach their destination on time and with minimal delay.

“Wizz Air operates a fleet of brand new, state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft, with an average age of 4.6 years, which offer passengers comfort, space and modern interiors.

“The A321neo features the widest single-aisle cabin configuration with 239 18-inch-wide seats.

“Every aircraft is cleaned after each flight and deep cleaned every night.”

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “Travellers have had a torrid time in recent years, with last-minute delays and cancellations an unacceptably common occurrence.

“While airlines like Jet2.com have distinguished themselves by offering flyers excellent customer care and a reliable service, too many of their competitors continually fail to measure up.

“If alternative carriers are available for your route, avoid Wizz Air, as its poor record on customer care means you’re likely to be left high and dry in the event your flight is delayed or cancelled.”

Back in December the Civil Aviation Authority said it had “significant concerns” about Wizz Air’s “unacceptable” behaviour as its passengers were far more likely to make escalated complaints than those of other carriers.

The regulator also found that the airline was delaying paying money owed to passengers.