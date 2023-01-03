Stacey Solomon revealed she didn’t know she was pregnant after announcing she was expecting her fifth child.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash announced they were expecting their third child together, and on Sunday night she took to Instagram to answer questions about her surprise baby news.

The Loose Women star joked that she and Joe only discovered they were expecting another baby when she was eight months pregnant.

One fan asked how they hadn’t noticed her bump, and Stacey explained that they wanted to keep the news quiet for a while.

Speaking on her Instagram she said: “I must be saying it wrong.

“I mean, we didn’t just find out three days ago when I looked down and was like ‘oh, that’s not my usual evening bloat. What’s going on?’

“But when we did find out it was past the point people would usually tell people.”

It comes after the pair revealed the baby would be arriving in a matter of weeks.

Sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram, Stacey said: “Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought.

“When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left.

“So, this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle.

“So grateful. While we had some time off, we thought we better take some memories before it’s too late.”