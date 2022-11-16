Reality TV star Ferne McCann has apologised after allegedly describing ex Arthur Collins' acid attack victim “ugly”, but said voice notes released were “edited and taken entirely out of context”.

Voice notes of a female voice alleged to be Ferne’s were leaked on Instagram last week, in which the female voice is heard describing victim Sophie Evans.

The voice says: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

“The silly b**** has made a dress, a papier-mâché dress out of the newspaper cuttings from the event. She will probably win it. I am not going to lie.

“Only because the event and the awards she entered, or beauty competition, whatever it is, are probably loving all this free press for their event. So they will probably fix it, she will win it.

“She is one ugly f***ing c***.”

Tomorrow's front page: An acid attack victim has blasted TV's Ferne McCann for branding her "ugly" in a shocking expletive-laden audio message https://t.co/uRppAG65TY pic.twitter.com/CxJY546GFs — The Sun (@TheSun) November 10, 2022

The ITV star, 32, took to Instagram to issue an apology, but said the voice notes were “manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context”.

She said: “I am aware that people will have a number of questions about the voice messages being put into the public domain and purportedly sent by me.

“I feel I have no choice but to address these (to the extent I can as there are restrictions on me which I explain below).

“Most importantly I want to apologise to all the victims of Arthur Collins abhorrent actions in 2017 that they have to relive that night and the pain that followed because this matter is again in the public domain.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Sophie Hall. I do not believe her to be ugly or stupid. She has been brave beyond belief.

“Arthur Collins’ crimes created genuine victims, so I am not trying to portray myself as one.

“I am unable to say much because there are important and significant legal proceedings that prevent me from setting the record straight at this stage.

“What I can say is that the voice messages that are being released are manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context.

“Even so, I will have said things that are untrue and I did not believe e- but I did so to protect my family and myself from serious harm and the face of significant threats.”