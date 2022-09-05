Sam Ryder, who finished in second place at Eurovision 2022, has revealed when his debut album will be releasing.

He was runner up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, with his song Space Man becoming quite a hit.

That'll be just one song that will be on the 14-track offering for his debut album, which will also feature his single Somebody as well as his his collaboration with David Guetta and Sigala, Living Without You.

Ryder said: “This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition.

Ryder's debut album will feature 14 tracks (PA)

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.

“Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!”

When will Sam Ryder's debut album release?





Fans of Ryder will have a couple of months to wait for his debut album to release, as it is scheduled to come out on Friday, November 18.

Since his Eurovision success, Ryder has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

Additionally, the singer has also announced a string of tour dates for 2023 which will see him play across the UK, including shows in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow.