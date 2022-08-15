Rylan Clark was left terrified after a snake entered his home this weekend.

The animal was filmed slithering along the window of the TV presenter’s home in a video he uploaded to his Twitter account.

The 33-year-old captioned the video “Not today Satan kill me nowwww” and could be heard on the clip screaming.

He said: “Tried to touch it and now it’s moving. It’s moving. Go the other way please. Oh my God what is this?”

NOT TODAY SATAN KILL ME NOWWWW pic.twitter.com/LAwPEOsWL3 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 14, 2022

The animal, believed to be a grass snake, disappeared later in the night.

Rylan took to Instagram stories to update his followers.

He claimed the snake “went at me” after jokingly asking followers to call the police, adding: “If I’m not here tomorrow then thank you Jesus for everything.”

One Twitter user attempted to assure Rylan that the snake wasn’t dangerous, saying: “It looks scary but it’s just a grass snake and totally harmless.

“It’s probably thirsty and in need of a drink.

“They’re also great at catching mice and other pests.

“Now if it had a diamond pattern on its back, then you need to keep away and call someone.”

While others sympathise with him, saying: “Blimey, I just had a meltdown because a moth flew in.”