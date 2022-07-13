Lauren Goodger has posted a heart-wrenching tribute following the death of her baby.

The star of ITV2 reality show The Only Way Is Essex, made the heartbreaking announcement on Sunday after daughter, Lorena passed away shortly after the birth.

Lauren wrote: "Words can't describe as a mother losing your baby,” before posting a link to A Mother's Prayer by Celine Dion on her Instagram story.

Over a broken heart emoji, the lyrics read: "Lead her to a place, guide her with your grace, to a place where she'll be safe."

Lorena is the star’s second child with boyfriend Charles Drury.

Lauren announced the sad news on Sunday in an Instagram post saying that she would not “go into detail right now” over her daughter’s death, but that there was “nothing wrong with her”.

She added: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x.”

Lauren Goodger makes desperate plea following death of baby daughter

The 35-year-old pleaded for privacy on social media to grieve the loss of her child.

She added: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My [angel emoji] Lorena I love you so much.”