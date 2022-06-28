Love Island's favourite drama queen Ekin-Su has been the viewer's main focus since she made her bombshell entrance.

Now you too can get the Ekin-Su look as the islanders have been spotted wearing some new must-have sunglasses.

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: Quay Sunglasses couples up with ITV show on exclusive range

And now you can get a pair of exotic sunglasses for yourself and you won't even have to break the bank as they're made to be affordable.

With designer sunglasses costing in the three figures and more, Love Island partner Quay Sunglasses provides affordable and stylish glasses starting from as low as £40.

And if you want to get the Ekin-Su look, then look no further as we have her favorite pair of sunnies.

With the Total Vibe style from Quay Sunglasses.

The oversized design means you'll be protected from the sun and any shade that may come your way.

There are five colour choices to choose from Milkey Pink, Green, Milkey Tortoise, Black Smoke and Yellow.

The Total Vibe sunglasses have wide reinforced arms luxe metal details and a built-in nose bridge for added comfort.

Each pair is £49 and you can get them now from Quay Sunglasses.

Shop the full collection now.