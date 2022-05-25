Subway has announced that it will be adding two limited edition items to its menu from today (Wednesday, May 25) as its way of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
These are the Coronation Tikka Sub and the Lemon Drizzle cookie, which can be combined into a Platinum Meal Deal with a six-inch Coronation Tikka Sub, cookie and drink of choice.
Both the Coronation Tikka Sub and the meal deal will be available from today until Tuesday, June 7, whilst the Lemon Drizzle cookie will be around to purchase all summer long until August 30.
READ MORE: Subway makes giant 7m long Subway for someone's Platinum Jubilee street party
The Coronation Tikka Sub is described by Subway as being "packed with succulent pieces of chicken breast marinated in Indian style spices and mixed with lite mayo and spiced mango chutney".
Meanwhile Subway describe the Lemon Drizzle cookie as being filled with "melt-in-the-mouth white candy chips and lemon flavoured sugar candie".
For an added treat over the Jubilee weekend (June 2-5), Subway is also offering their guests free delivery on all orders over £10 through Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.
Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “We wanted to offer something extra special to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, so we’ve created two delicious Jubilee-inspired treats for guests to enjoy throughout the Bank Holiday.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here