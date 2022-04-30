Britain's Got Talent fans are all saying the same thing about singing contestant Honey Scott.

Honey performed on Saturday's episode of the popular ITV talent show, revealing very little about her act to veteran judge Simon Cowell, saying only that her song was about the programme itself.

The singer then went on to sing beautifully with some very brilliant lyrics teasing the show's judges and presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to express their admiration for her songwriting style and voice.

No smoke and mirrors here, just Honey Scott, her guitar and some brilliant lyrics! 👏 👏 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/d8GGtXsipG — BGT (@BGT) April 30, 2022

One viewer wrote:" Nah loved Honey Scott I did. FOUR YES’ AND I’M IN."

Another fan added: "Oh my god I love her! YES HONEY!"

Britain's Got Talent fans reminded of Lucy Spraggan during ITV show act

While many people enjoyed her act, many viewers couldn't help but spot some similarities with former X factor contestant Lucy Spraggan.

One user said: "I like that we have another person mirroring Lucy Spraggon. You don't get many people like her so it was nice to see Honey sing in that sort of way. #BGT"

Paired with a crying laughing emoji, a viewer tweeted: "You think she likes Lucy Spraggan?"

While a third added: "Lucy Spraggan 2.0?"

READ MORE: When did ITV's Britain's Got Talent start?

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent to feature powerful performance from 5 Star Boys dance group

Twitter was flooded with the comparisons with another user writing: "Honey is very Lucy Spraggan, isn't she? It's not a bad thing either. I love this style of singing and original song."

Lucy Spraggan is an English singer-songwriter who auditioned for The X Factor in 2012 with her own composition: "Last Night".

Spraggan left X-factor early due to illness but later signed to Columbia Records.

She was also the first contestant in the show's history to score a Top 40 single and album before the live shows even aired.