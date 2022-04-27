Essex Youthbuild aspire to engage young people in education, and demonstrate that previously hard to engage or disadvantaged individuals can progress and achieve with the right mentoring and support. The charity's main focus is to provide young people with confidence to take the next step, whether that be college, an apprenticeship or paid work, and to facilitate them gaining qualifications. Overall, this improves the life chances of people in Essex and positively reinforces the opportunities young people possess, encouraging such individuals to thrive on their academic journeys and career paths.

The small training provider offers City & Guilds vocational training in Construction, covering brickwork, woodwork and maintenance. Additionally, the programme includes 1 to 1 tuition in Numeracy and Literacy for post 16 trainees, alongside the CITB Health, Safety and Environment practice and test (CSCS), First Aid and Manual Handling training.

Furthermore, the charity reimburse transport costs for post 16 trainees, and reward a £30 bonus each week for full attendance and good behaviour.

Recently, some male students participating in training with Essex Youthbuild were interviewed by radio presenter Rob Jelly on BBC Essex. They explained that the scheme had helped them to achieve rapidly, despite having little knowledge or experience in constructing prior to their training. It is evident that the charity are successful in their teaching and guidance of young people, and fulfill their aim of pushing adolescents to overcome barriers to learning.

Mackenzie Lucas, a post 16 student currently interested in brickwork, has been disadvantaged in terms of education due to a lack of stability. Essex Youthbuild have supported him in gaining qualifications in Numeracy and Literacy, and with his CSCS, which opens up a variety of opportunities for him in his future. He explained "this has helped me by providing me with vital functional skills as well as the physical side being the bricklaying", and said he felt "well supported" by his teachers. Moreover, he enjoys working with his peers and feels his self confidence has improved since engaging in learning.

In my opinion, just because a young person is disadvantaged, this doesn't mean they aren't bright or shouldn't be equipped with equal chances to others their age. It is important that Essex Youthbuild recognise this, as it means they stand out from other schemes and make a real difference to those who desire educational success, despite external difficulties.

Essex Youthbuild would be thoroughly grateful for any donations, whether that be financial, material or equipment. As a community, we should support local groups in improving the lives of our young people. Therefore, if you are someone who would be interested in giving to this remarkable programme, in order to fund their local projects, just visit the Essex Youthbuild website. Thank you!