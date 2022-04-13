Rylan Clark got into a Twitter spat with Edwina Currie, after the presenter had made a comment about Boris Johnson being fined for the partygate scandal.

Clark, 33, tweeted out yesterday: "He’s officially broke the law . That’s it ain’t it?" in response to the Prime Minister being given a fixed-penalty notice for breaking his own Covid laws by attending a party during lockdown.

However, Edwina Currie, who is a former Conservative politician and current media figure, didn't take kindly to what Rylan had to say on the matter.

She replied to him: "No, it isn’t. Shouldn’t have happened, but it’s done now. In case you hadn’t noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get real."

I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally. I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to “get real” it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I https://t.co/giMDSVi0Z6 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 13, 2022

Currie had made a point on Good Morning Britain earlier today (Wednesday, April 13) that she "didn't care" about what Mr Johnson had done, and that more important issues were in hand.

Rylan responded to this by saying: "I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally. I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to “get real” it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I".

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Johnson’s wife, Carrie, were also penalised for attending the gathering on June 19, 2020 in the cabinet room.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are thought to be the first sitting Prime Minister and Chancellor to be criminally sanctioned, and have defied calls for them to resign.