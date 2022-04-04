Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in a Morrisons this weekend.
The star of Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, was seen shopping in a Morrisons in Fakenham, Norfolk, on Saturday afternoon.
Gary Middleton, a part time security guard who bumped into Travolta at the store told ITV the actor couldn’t have been nicer.
Apparently John Travolta has been shopping in Morrisons and drinking at Wetherspoons - #Fakenham , Norfolk …. pic.twitter.com/vYCUOeWNyo— angiebaby (@angieba66473949) April 4, 2022
Mr Middleton said: “I didn't even go up to him, he just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat.
“When I put it on my Facebook everyone said I was mucking around and they didn't believe it was true but it was.”
It is understood that Travolta is filming in Norfolk at Raynham Hangar Studios.
john travolta in dereham spoons and morrisons is something i never expected to happen but it did— al (@aliceolder) April 3, 2022
His next film due out is believed to be a thriller called Paradise City, though it is not clear what he is working on in Norfolk.
The Hollywood actor was also seen grabbing a drink in a Wetherspoons in nearby Dereham last week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here