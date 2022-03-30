Knife crime is a persistent and alarming concern- especially as it impacts particulalry upon the young and disadvantaged. This issue is on the rise in the UK, specifically accross London, among young groups. In the year ending March 2020, there were around 46,000 offences involving a knife in England and Wales, emphasising the action needed in order to ressolve this horrifying threat, within our society. Most of us have experienced the effects related to knife crime, through close to home shocking tragedies, which stay with us permenantly and influence us so markedly.
This leads us to question why knife crime has heightened so rapidly among the young. BBC News has shared an interview with Dontae, 15, from South-East London, who attempts to explain the increase in knife crime, mostly among young boys: "He believes boys carry blades because they want protection from each other." Furthermore, he states "They're thinking, if there is sufficient danger, then I'm going to pull it out, threaten with it then get rid of it." It seems such individuals feel a sense of security when equipped with a weapon. Dontae explains people carry knives "because they're scared", highlighting how much change is desperately needed in order for young people to feel safe outdoors. Remedies must be implemented to reduce the horrifying risk of death by knife crime.
Labour MP Vicky Voxcroft has set up the 'Youth Violence Commission', who are meeting with police, authorities and youngsters to try and find solutions. She argues "it's simply not ok for young people to be going around stabbing each other." We can only pray such movements stop the spread of knife crime in communities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel