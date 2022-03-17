An Essex-based hand sanitiser company has scored an investment after appearing on Dragons' Den.
The Ilford company pitched their scented hand sanitiser products to five serious Dragons during Thursday's episode.
The luxury handcare company faced the fearsome Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett.
Here's how the Essex-based business performed in the Den.
We're in...but maybe were bias🐉🔥 https://t.co/HdXCwAslRE— Let’s Sanitise (@LetsSanitise) March 17, 2022
Essex-based company scores investment on Dragons' Den
Let's Sanitise live-tweeted the episode alongside fans, replying to Tweet from new Dragon Steven Bartlett who asked fans if they were "in on out" on the hand sanitiser company".
The company responded: "We're in...but maybe were bias,"pared with a dragon and fire emoji.
Joe and Lee left the Den with the £80,000 that he came looking for but it was hard-fought.
Josh & Lee dance out of the Den with a deal, as @dragonjones & @ToukerSuleyman team up to invest in their handcare business! 👏 #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/DV41aLF0IY— BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) March 17, 2022
Both Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman were charmed by the businessman and their dedication but were reluctant to reduce the percentage share they were looking for.
The pair managed to negotiate with veteran Dragon Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman into a combined deal which would have the multi-millionaires drop to 20% (10% each) if they could return their investment.
When it was revealed that they had scored the investment, the duo shared the dancing video with the caption: "Spinning into an investment," with another dragon and fire emoji.
Dragons' Den airs on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.
