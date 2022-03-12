Sir Rod Stewart has repaired potholes near his home in Essex since no-one else could be “bothered to do it” and they don’t allow for his Ferrari to get down the road.

The veteran rock star took to Instagram to share videos of himself and a team moving gravel from a lorry with shovels and filling potholes in an area of Harlow, Essex.

Sir Rod, 77, explained in the video post that he made the decision to correct the potholes after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were “bashing their cars up” because the road is damaged.

In a video shared to Instagram, he can be seen dressed in a tracksuit and a high-vis vest while singing and shovelling gravel, and says: “I’m repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it.”

In another clip, he demonstrated the extent of the damage and added: “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages.

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.

“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

He captioned the post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

The singer received praise from his followers for his efforts, including his daughters Kimberly and Ruby who commented with heart and clapping emojis.

Sir Rod Stewart on stage (PA)

One fan told the rock star not to hurt himself as he had tickets for his concert in June.

Sir Rod released his latest album The Tears Of Hercules in 2021 which peaked at number five in the UK albums chart.

He will be embarking on a US and UK tour from June, including playing a number of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The London-born singer is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.