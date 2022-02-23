Actress Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she won't be having any more kids with her husband Dan Osborne.
The 29-year-old, who came to prominence with a role on EastEnders as well as appearing on the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, currently has two children.
Jossa was on The Sam & Billie Podcast, presented by the two Faiers sisters who were on The Only Way is Essex.
They asked her about the question of having more children, but Jossa replied that she was happy with what she had got.
She said: "It’s funny because we actually had a new baby in the family and I held her and I was like… I got that feeling.
"I totally get why people ask the question, because I am still young, the kids are young and I get it, but I just think I’m like… I just feel done. I just feel done.
"I’m happy and satisfied. I’ve got two girls, we have Ted as well and I just don’t feel incomplete.
"I don’t have that longing of, like, one more. I just don’t," she added.
Jossa shares two daughters with Osborne, Ella who is seven years old and Mia who is three.
Plus, Jossa is a stepmum to Osborne's eight-year-old son Teddy who is from a previous relationship.
