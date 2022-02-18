The highest gusts ever recorded in England have occurred today, the Met Office has announced.

Gusts of up to 122mph have been recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, though this is an exposed site, the Met Office said.

At Mumbles Head near Swansea, on the south Wales coast, gusts have reached 87mph, while at North Wyke near Dartmoor in Devon they have hit 82mph.

The gusts of 122mph are the highest on record in England.

The Needles on the Isle of Wight recorded a wind gust of 122 mph this morning



This is provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England#StormEunice ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/aNYMnFbMvT — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2022

A red weather warning has been in place for parts of South Wales and the south west of England this morning, and remains in place for areas in the south east of England and the south coast.

This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

What is a red weather warning?





This is how the Met Office describe a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”