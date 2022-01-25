TV presenter and mum of four Stacey Solomon has revealed plans of creating a Jurassic Park-themed room for son Rex.
Stacey shared the news after recently building a Cluedo Room for finance Joe Swash as part of his birthday celebrations.
While sharing how the kitchen renovation at Pickle Cottage was going, she said: "Rex's bathroom is directly above the kitchen which needed re-plumbing, so we had to go through his bathroom and stripped it out.
Adding that they plan "to add some Jurassic Park tones to it for Rex."
The host of BBC's Sort Your Life Out, shares Rex and daughter Rose with former BBC EastEnders Star Joe Swash.
Pickle Cottage has undergone a major transformation in the last year, with new floors, new windows, re-modeling of rooms, and much more.
Discussing the kitchen on her Instagram stories, Stacey said: "We finally have windows and the structural work is done.
"It's taken a long time and I'm so grateful and excited to see it starting to take shape.
"It makes my tummy go. I can't believe we've almost been at Pickle Cottage for a YEAR now and my favourite room is finally taking shape."
