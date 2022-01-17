Following the death of her beloved dog Theo, Stacey Solomon had introduced her new rescue puppy, Teddy.

In December Stacey broke the sad news of the loss of her 11-year-old pet, Theo, via her Instagram account.

Describing the Pomeranian-Chihuahua crossbreed, Stacey said: “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo.

“11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

With happier news, the singer and TV personality took to social media again today to introduce the newest addition to the family, a rescue pup called Teddy.

Giving special mention to the late Theo, she said: “I hope you’re looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one.”

After debating getting a new dog to keep their Dachshund, Peanuts, company, the Loose Woman panellist got in touch with a dog rescue. She posted in her Instagram stories earlier today to confirm they had found the perfect pet to adopt.

“So we ended up bringing the little doggy home last night. We couldn't leave without him. He's so lovely,” said the former X-Factor contestant.

“He was bred by someone who was breeding dogs for sale and he wasn't good enough for sale so they got rid of him.

“When we learned about him and then saw Peanut's reaction to him there was no doubt in our mind that he was coming home.

“I didn't know we would be able to bring him home straight away so we were a little unprepared. We've spent last night and today settling him in and getting him all sorted.

"As soon as I've finished the school run madness and fed everyone I can't wait for you to meet our newest member of the family.”