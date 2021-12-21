The man accused of fatally stabbing the Southend West MP Sir David Amess is due to appear in court today (Tuesday, December 21) to enter a plea.
Ali Harbi Ali is charged with murdering Sir David during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.
The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.
On the morning of October 15 this year, Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, it is claimed.
During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Sir David.
The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.
Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
He also made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.
READ MORE: Conservatives reveal candidate to succeed Sir David Amess in Southend West by-election
On Tuesday (December 21), Ali is due to be taken from custody to the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing.
This hearing will take place from 12pm before Mr Justice Sweeney.
The senior judge has already identified a provisional trial date of March 7 next year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.