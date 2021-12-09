One of Shakespeare's earliest plays was shown at The Barbican Theatre in London, on December 2nd, 2021. As an A-level English literature student, I attended in order to gain an insight into Shakespeare's remarkeable works.
Seperated families, mistaken identity and double visions are the key themes used to develop the entertainment of this heart-warming production. The two pairs of twins as main roles directly convey the semantic field of appearance versus reality. A series of comical events are performed until the two pairs of twins finally meet their pair. Identity and coincidence are explored on the journey of the seperated brothers meeting again. A major factor of amusement derives from mistaken identity, as well as Shakespeare's skilful use of puns and word play.
As a member of the audience, I felt as though the director of this performance intended on creating a light-hearted, humorous atmosphere, which succeeded at engaging observers. Although the plot is intricate and Shakespeare crafted the storyline to be scrutinised, due to its deeper, more grave meaning, a happy ending is achieved. As a result, viewers left on a felicitous note, feeling content about the revelation of perplexing aspects of the play, and how this lead to each character falling into their assured places, reunited with loved ones.
At the end of the show, the theatre was filled with care-free infectious joy, with each character dancing to upbeat, vibrant music, which accentuated the playwright's merry taste in this play, contrasting his typical dismal tragedies.
As a whole, this experience was beneficial in terms of understanding Shakespeare's writing style, and tremendously enjoyable. The theatre itself offered a comfortable, appealing setting, with welcoming staff and excellent customer service. Personally, I would recommend seeing this show to anyone who isn't averse to belly laughing! A truly wonderful, memorable masterpiece, which depicts ever lasting love between family ties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.